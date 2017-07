About a five or six firefighters helped get the worker into an ambulance. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The worker was taken to the hospital in stable condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A building that is being torn down had its roof collapse and injure a construction worker. (Source: Scottsdale Fire Department)

A construction worker was hurt after part of a building's roof collapsed in Scottsdale on Monday afternoon.

It happened on Greenway Hayden Loop just east of Scottsdale Road.

It's unclear what led to the collapse.

It appears the worker may have been in a backhoe when the accident happened.

The fire department said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

His name was not released.