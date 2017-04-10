Valley moms plan to 'egg' houses on Easter

They have a website that has more information. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Summer Rogers is raising money to help pay for daughter's medical bills. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The cost to have Roger and friends egg your house is $25 for 40 eggs or $50 for 100 eggs. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Taking care of twin babies and a 2-year-old isn't easy.

Just ask Ahwatukee mom Summer Roger.

It's even harder when one of those babies has a congenital heart defect.

"It's tough," said Roger. "There are nights where at end of the night I just realize we've been in survival mode the whole day."

Five-month-old June needs heart surgery later this month, but instead of moping around the house, Roger and some friends have found a way to take their mind off June's serious condition and raise money for medical bills at the same time.

They're making Easter eggs and lots of them.

"I think it's a fun fundraiser, and I'm amazed at the response so far," said Roger.

Close friend Joelle Cavanaugh came up with the idea to "egg my house" and it's taken off on social media.

For a small donation to help June, these Easter Bunny helpers will put together toy eggs, fill them with a special surprise, then deliver them to homes across the Valley for kids to find on Easter morning.

"We're hitting Buckeye, Goodyear and Avondale," said Cavanaugh. "Summer has the East Valley. Yeah, we're prepared. We'll make it happen."

So far, this Easter Bunny workshop has made more than 2,000 toy eggs, ready for delivery Saturday night.

They're working on another 2,500 more.

"I think maybe as a parent you love the reaction Sunday morning, but maybe not so much the work, so we're excited to do that for you," said Roger.

The cost to have Roger and friends egg your house is $25 for 40 eggs and $50 for 100 eggs.

For more information, click/tap here or go to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.