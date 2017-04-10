Man arrested for impersonating MCSO deputy, officials say

A Waddell man has been arrested for impersonating a deputy, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said that 40-year-old David Heppler was arrested on March 30 after receiving several tips about him posing as a sworn deputy. Investigators found a large stash of police-related items, including badges, police clothing, guns, police scanners, handcuffs, duty belts and other tactical items.

Community leaders told MCSO officials that Heppler made numerous social media posts claiming to be involved in law enforcement. Detectives found photos on his Facebook page of MCSO patrol vehicles, SWAT vehicles and helicopters. Heppler detailed the "arrests" he made, misleading people into believing he was a sworn peace officer, authorities said.

In February, Heppler confronted two teens, accused of having a stolen cellphone and claimed that he was an undercover officer.

Heppler also claimed to be an MCSO deputy when he requested to be placed on the Cortessa Homeowner Association Board.

After our crew stopped by his home Monday afternoon, Heppler called the station wanting to share his side of the story.

Over the phone he denied the allegations, saying he never claimed to be a law enforcement officer to those juveniles or anyone else and that he was only involved because he's part of the neighborhood block watch.

When asked about all the items investigators found in his home, he said they were from his old security business, his new firearms training business and many of the MCSO items were left over from his posse days. He also said it was not illegal for him to have those items.

As for the social media posts, Heppler claimed those were just about supporting local law enforcement, nothing more. We asked if he would be willing to do an on-camera interview. He said he would but that he needed to consult with his attorney first.

According to MCSO, Heppler has never been a deputy or a detention officer. He has been released on bond and his next court date is pending.

