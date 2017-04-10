History comes to life when iconic B-29 Superfortress lands in Mesa this week

A piece of history – an iconic Boeing B-29 Superfortress -- is heading to Mesa for a four-day event.

FIFI, as the plane is known, is one of two B-29s in the world that are still flying (the other one is Doc) and she’s slated to arrive at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Not only can you tour the aircraft, which went into active service in 1944 and is credited with helping end World War II, you can even take a ride.

Ride prices are $595 for a gunner seat, $1,095 for a cockpit seat, $1,295 for a flight observer seat right behind the pilots and $1,595 for a bombardier seat, which is in front of the pilots and surrounded by glass.

FIFI is bringing two attending aircraft with her – a C-45 Expeditor named Bucket of Bolts and a T-6 Texan. Rides aboard the T-6 start at $395 for 30 minutes.

Tickets for FIFI and the T-6 are available online. When you book, you’ll select both a date and a time.

Rides aboard the C-45 start at $75 and are sold on demand at the event.

If a ride is not in your budget, you can still see the very cool planes for yourself. Ramp access is $10 for adults 18 and older, $5 for children 11-17 and free for children 10 and younger. That includes a tour of FIFI’s cockpit when she’s available.

All of the planes are part of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour.

The tour was supposed to be in Goodyear last weekend but maintenance problems forced the CAF to cancel.

For more information about the Mesa event or to book a ride online, check out AirPowerSquadron.org/mesa-arizona.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.