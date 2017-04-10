Man sought in Chandler tattoo shop shooting that injured child, police say

A child was injured by debris from a shooting at a strip mall in Chandler, according to Det. Seth Tyler with the Chandler Police Dept.

It happened at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday.

The strip mall is on Alma School Road between Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard.

Michael David Hart, 23, fired a gun multiple times after an apparent dispute with employees at a tattoo shop, according to Chandler police.

Hart has not been located.

"When officers arrived they learned that the barbershop behind me was struck multiple times by gunshots," said Sgt. Daniel Mejia. "This was subsequent to an apparent argument between at least one male suspect and the employees at the tattoo parlor."

Sgt. Mejia said a child was struck by debris while sitting inside the barber shop.

"Investigators believe that the shooter was outside in the parking lot," said Sgt. Meija. "We believe that the intent was to shoot towards the tattoo shop but ended up striking the business which is right next door which is the barber shop."

Police said the child is younger than 10 years old.

The child was hit by glass debris and was transported to Chandler Regional Hospital for very minor injuries," Sgt. Mejia explained.

A witness said the child was a girl.

"I heard five gunshots go off in a row and then heard a woman screaming and a baby crying as well," said Michelle Cohrs, who was inside a chiropractor's office in the same shopping center. "I was extremely scared."

Police said nobody was hit by bullets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chandler police at 480-782-4130.

