Debt collectors calling to collect taxes for IRS

Peggy Driver got a phone call recently that really concerned her.

“The guy said he was from the IRS and I was a little puzzled," Driver said.

Driver was puzzled because she's always filed her taxes and she just received her refund from the IRS.

Still, a voicemail left on her phone really got her attention.

“This is Officer Steve Johnson and I am calling you from the Investigative Department of the Internal Revenue Service,” the message said. 

Driver said the voicemail was kind of intimidating and it concerned her.

"So, I was kind of flip-flopping in my mind and then decided that there is something wrong with this," Driver said.

Driver was right.

The guy on the other end was a scammer and if she would have called him back, she could have been tricked into sending money. But, just to make sure, Driver called the IRS' toll-free number.

“The woman that I spoke to said yes, it was a scam, that normally the IRS does not call you," Driver said.

But that little rule is being tweaked and you just might be getting a call after all if you really do owe back taxes.

According to the IRS' website, they're implementing a new "Private Debt Collection Program.” The agency says “…taxpayers with overdue federal tax accounts are being assigned to one of four private sector collection agencies.”

It goes on to say that those debt collectors will call you, and that “…calls they (taxpayers) may receive are legitimate.”

Driver and others say that's concerning and confusing.

“How do you know that the person who is calling you or is on the other end of the phone claiming to be representing the IRS is actually doing that," she said.

The IRS claims targeted taxpayers will get letters from the agency and the debt collector first before the phone calls are made.

Still, not everyone is warm to the new program.

"I don't think it's a good idea," Driver said.

Always remember, the IRS will never ask you to wire money or send money using some kind of card. They just don’t work that way. 

And as for those legitimate debt collectors calling on behalf of the IRS, the agency says it affects a small number of people who the IRS says is well aware that they owe back taxes.

