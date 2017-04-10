Burned American flag at Marine's home prompts 'Ahwatukee Unite Day'

'Somebody may think it's their right to burn the flag, but it doesn't make it right,' Ellison said. (Source: Viewer photo)

An Ahwatukee community is coming together in a show of unity in the wake of an act of vandalism many found infuriating – the burning of a neighbor's American flag.

Brian Ellison, a Marine, discovered the charred remains of the flag that once hung in front of his home scattered in his driveway as he was leaving home for work one morning nearly two weeks ago.

"Somebody may think it's their right to burn the flag, but it doesn't make it right," Ellison said.

"This was not right," Lisa Ellison said. "It's personal."

The Ellisons promptly hung their spare flag and then asked their neighbors to take a stand.

"I want everyone in Ahwatukee to get their own flag and all of us stand proud and say this is not going to happen anymore," Lisa said.

That’s exactly what happened Sunday for “Ahwatukee Unite Day.”

"So the Ahwatukee Unite Day came from you know all of Ahwatukee,” Lisa explained. “Let's just show our patriotism and show people that vandalize that we are not gonna stand for it and we are gonna be united."

