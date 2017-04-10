Bottle Baby ICU at Humane Society overflowing with tiny kittens

The Arizona Humane Society is desperately looking for foster families to help take care of some of its tiniest charges.

With kitten season in full swing, the new AHS 24-hour Bottle Baby Intensive Care Unit is overflowing. The facility was designed for 54 bottle babies – kittens ranging from a few days old to 5 weeks old. Right now, there are more than 80.

Without their mothers, these little ones, some of whose eyes aren't even fully open yet, need around-the-clock care, which is where foster families come in.

Like any baby, neonate kittens are work.

“They do need special care, but the reward is that you’re saving a life and that you’re helping these little guys make it to the adoption floor and find their forever homes," AHS spokeswoman Ashleigh Goebel said while holding a squirmy little "purrito."

If you want to foster some of these fluff balls, you have to complete two online courses, a general orientation and then a special training specifically for bottle babies.

“For the first time ever, potential foster families can log on from the comfort of their couches, take the course, receive a certificate of completion and pick up their little bottle babies within 24 hours of taking the online course,” explained an AHS news release.

The Bottle Baby ICU is located at AHS' Sunnyslope Campus.

Helping stray kittens

If you see kittens in your yard, do not “rescue” them right away. There’s a good chance mom is around and she is their best chance for survival. Instead, keep an eye on the babies and wait. If you do not see mom within eight hours, the kittens are most likely orphans.

It's best, if you can, to care for the kittens in place -- provide food, water and shelter -- until they are old enough to eat on their own.

[ONLINE: Fostering in place]

For more information about caring for stray kittens, check out AZHumane.org and SoManyCats.org.

To volunteer with AHS or to sign up to foster bottle babies or older animals, go to AZHumane.org/foster.

