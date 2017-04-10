City bus and SUV collide in Phoenix

A City of Phoenix bus and a small SUV collided in Phoenix on Monday morning.

It happened just before 7 at 31st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

The Phoenix Fire Dept. and the Phoenix Police Dept. responded to the incident.

Both vehicles have significant damage.

"We came through and a person ran through a red light and we went just flying," said a bus passenger who was on her way to work. "I don't even know what to say. My nerves are just shot."

Apparently, nobody was seriously injured.

Traffic was restricted in the area.

The passengers were quickly transferred to another bus.

