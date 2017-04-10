Fully loaded fuel tanker involved in 3-vehicle crash

A tanker that had just loaded up with fuel was involved in a three-vehicle crash.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Early indications are that an eastbound SUV ran a red light. The semi hit the SUV, sending it careening into a pickup truck.

There were two people in the SUV and one each in the semi and the pickup.

Although the damage to the semi and the SUV was severe, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.