Audit of first-term legislator's campaign finances underway

State officials are taking an in-depth look at a first-term southwestern Arizona legislator's campaign finances after a preliminary audit conducted on a random basis raised multiple questions about spending and accounting.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is having an accounting firm conduct a comprehensive audit of the 2016 campaign finances of Democratic Rep. Jesus Rubalcava of Gila Bend.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that the preliminary audit indicated that Rubalcava might have broken various state rules,

Possible transgressions included not keeping personal and campaign finances separate and failing to report payments made to family members who worked on his campaign.

Rubalcava says he's cooperating with the audit and that the problems stemmed from the fact that his campaign bank account was inadvertently linked to his personal account.

