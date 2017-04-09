Man jumps into icy pond to save his dog

After witnessing his dog plunge through the ice, Duncan McIver jumped in without hesitation in Alberta, Canada on Saturday, and it was all caught on camera.

The ice kept breaking under his weight as his dog struggled to keep his head above the freezing water.

They found relief on a strip of concrete.

Shivering, McIver contemplated how to get back to shore with his dog Cosmo. He tested how sturdy the ice was but within seconds, he plummeted through.

He then trudged through the shallow water and the man and his dog made it to shore.

