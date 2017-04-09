Thousands run in downtown Phoenix to help fight cancer

A record number of people took part in the D-backs' Race against Cancer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The streets of downtown Phoenix were filled with thousands of runners on a mission to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Every step represented a salute to a friend, co-worker or in some cases, a child, impacted by cancer.

"Gianna was only 5. She had a really big heart. Very caring little girl," said Lizette Hurtado, whose daughter succumbed to cancer.

Her and her husband Joe's daughter was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called GIPD and died in January.

"To keep her memory going, we're not going to stop there," Joe said.

"We're just trying to raise awareness about GIPD and hopefully, we can make a difference," Lizette said.

They came to support those who are still fighting including the president of the Diamondbacks, Derrick Hall.

"Early detection is key. In my case that was the key to treatment," Hall said.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011. It was one of three forms of cancer that affected his family.

"My wife is battling, she's here. She looks great, but she's triple negative breast cancer, she has more chemo. I'm a survivor of six years. We lost my father to pancreatic cancer-- such a terrible disease," Hall said.

He said beyond the booths for early screening and the money for charity, the event helps by bringing people together.

"Everybody has to stay strong, positive and keep the hope up and there will be a cure for cancer one day, but in the meantime, everybody can beat this. They have to believe it first," Hall said.

This year's race raised $175,000.

