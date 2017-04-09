Avondale teen who was shot while trying to stop burglars speaks

The suspects are still on the run. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An Avondale teen hit by gunfire as he tried to stop a home burglar spoke about the experience on Sunday.

The teen, who didn't want to share his full name and only wanted to be known as "Zantell," is back at home and recovering from his injuries.

He said he noticed something suspicious at his neighbor's home near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

"I look back and say, 'OK, someone is at this house,'" Zantell said.

He said another friend of his lives in the home and didn't recognize several people going in and out.

Zantell said he saw one man carrying two bags. That's when he chased after him down the street.

"Once he got to the corner of the road, that's when he pulled out a gun and started shooting," Zantell said.

The suspect fired three shots.

Zantell said a bullet went through his leg, missing his bone and major artery.

"That first shot, I turned around and ran and he shot at me two more times. One got me in the leg and other sparked in the street," Zantell said.

The suspect took off with at least two others in a white sedan but left behind two bags. Zantell thwarted the burglary.

Zantell went to the hospital was later released.

"I probably wouldn't go after someone again," he said.

Avondale police are looking for three men but only have vague descriptions of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

