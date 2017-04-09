Baby born by emergency C-section after crash has died; mom, 3 kids injured

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, bystanders removed the three children from a van. (Source: ADOT)

3 kids and 1 pregnant woman were hurt after a crash on the I-17. (Source: ADOT)

The baby born by emergency cesarean section after a crash that injured his mother and three children has died.

The wreck happened Sunday afternoon on the northbound side of the Interstate 17 just south of Camelback Road.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, bystanders removed the three children from a van. The 30-year-old woman, who was 8 months pregnant, was still trapped in the driver's seat.

It took crews 15 minutes to free her from the wreckage.

She was taken to the hospital where she underwent an emergency C-section.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Kameron Lee said Monday morning that the baby died shortly after birth. At last check, the mother was in critical condition with multiple injuries including two broken legs, a broken arm and a broken femur.

The children, a 14-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, firefighters said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

