Suspect shot during struggle for Phoenix police officer's weapon

Police said there were no serious injuries to officers after a fight with the suspect led to an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

It happened near 15th Avenue and Pima Street, just north of the Interstate 17 around 3:30 p.m.

According Sgt. Alan Pfohl with the Phoenix Police Department, it all started when neighbors saw a man going in and out of a vacant home and called the police.

Two officers learned the suspect had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation, responded to the call and tried to talk to the 23-year-old man. That's when a struggle started between one of the officers and the suspect, Pfohl said. He tried to take the officer's gun and got it partially out of the holster.

The gun went off.

The bullet went through the pants of the officer but didn't hit him and hit the ground.

The other officer saw what was going on and fired one round, hitting the suspect in the leg, Pfohl said.

The suspect then ran off but the officers were able to catch up to him and he was taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

"We are so very thankful the officers followed their training. Anytime there's a struggle like that, the officers are taught to retain that weapon in their holster and that officer did a really good job of keeping that gun from coming out," Pfohl said.

The officer might have hurt his hand during the struggle so he was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The officer who opened fire is 36 years old while the other officer is 29 years old. Both had been with the department for more than a year.

No names have been released.

When the suspect is released from the hospital, he'll be booked for aggravated assault against the officers and his outstanding warrant, Pfohl said.

An investigation is underway.

