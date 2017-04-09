Hiker rescued from Piestewa Peak

Phoenix firefighters and technical rescue teams rescued an injured hiker from Piestewa Peak Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix Fire Department, the 31-year-old female lost her balance while hiking and broke her leg.

[RAW: Phoenix Fire Department video of mountain rescue]

The woman was found 3/4 of the way up the mountain. Phoenix fire said factors such as the terrain and her injury dictated that the best means of getting her off the trail was by helicopter.

After rescue crews packaged the woman, crews brought her to a nearby mountain landing zone and loaded her into the rescue helicopter where she was flown to the ground and transported to a nearby trauma center.

