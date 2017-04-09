Plane caught fire at Deer Valley Airport

A plane caught fire while trying to start at Deer Valley Airport. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An airplane at Deer Valley Airport caught fire Sunday morning. The plane started on fire when the pilot was trying to start it.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, the fire was small and was handled by one engine. No one was injured.

