Phoenix and Daisy Mountain firefighters are currently working to stop a slow moving brush fire in the area of 4300 W Rockaway Hills Road near I-17 and Carefree Hwy.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, the fire is approximately 2 acres in size.

There are no reports of any structures threatened or people in danger at this time. Crews are receiving assistance from Firebird 10, the fire/police rescue helicopter.

