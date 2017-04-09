Police investigating overnight shooting that left man dead

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting near 3300 W. Buckeye. At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night police were called to the area when residents of a nearby apartment complex heard a gunshot.

Authorities later located a 29-year-old male lying in a dirt lot with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There has been no viable suspect description and the investigation is ongoing.

