Police find two bodies while serving a warrant in Glendale

While serving a search warrant, Phoenix Special Investigations Unit stumbled upon two bodies inside a home in Glendale Saturday night.

At approximately 7:18 p.m., Phoenix SIU were serving the warrant at a home near 5600 W. Mescal, which is near 59th Avenue and Peoria Avenue, in reference to child pornography. As the detectives entered the home, they reported hearing a single gunshot.

Upon completing the search warrant, Phoenix police located one male and one female, both adults, who were deceased. No other persons were located inside the home.

"Unfortunately what they found was a pretty gruesome scene," said Sgt. Scott Waite with the Glendale Police Department. "Both adult male and female with significant injuries. Both deceased. Injuries so significant we really had trouble making identifications."

According to neighbors, a registered level-three sex offender named Dan Reynolds lived at the home for about the last five years.

"We can't confirm that's the identity of the male," Sgt. Waite said.

Glendale police will have to wait for the Medical Examiner's Office to make a positive identification on both the bodies.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.