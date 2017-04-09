PD: Man shot while trying to stop burglars at neighbor's Avondale home

A man who tried to stop a burglary at his neighbor’s home was shot Saturday night, according to the Avondale Police Department.

Officials said the victim spotted two people breaking into his neighbor’s home near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street around 9 p.m. when he tried to intervene and was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another victim had her vehicle shot at near the same scene. She was not injured and reported seeing three Hispanic men in a white sedan driving away-- one of the men was wearing a red shirt, another was wearing a blue shirt and the third was wearing a black shirt.

Police said they believe the two incidents are related.

It is unclear what happened to the suspects.

This is a developing story and we are working to get more information.

