Community holds vigil for Glendale family killed in house fire

Tabitha, Jason and Sean died in a house fire in Glendale on Wednesday. (Source: youcaring.com)

Hundreds of people gathered in a Glendale community Saturday night to remember a family of four killed in a tragic house fire.

Heather Johnson and her kids Tabitha, Sean, and Jason Gilsinger died when they could not escape a fire that broke out in their home early Wednesday.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 3 children, woman killed in early morning house fire in Glendale]

Police have said the fire is not suspicious, but are still working to determine a cause.

Neighborhood leader Victoria Gough organized the candlelight vigil for the community to heal.

"I felt like our whole neighborhood was that piece of cloth and we have to mend it," said Gough. "We have to come back together."

[READ MORE: Community mourns loss of family killed in house fire]

There was a special bond among the kids of Mercer Lane. Gough says the Gilsinger boys could be seen playing with all the neighborhood kids.

"If you were a stranger that came into our neighborhood you wouldn't know if those boys belonged to that house or if they belonged to Candy's house or Shannon's house because they may be raking the leaves at the neighbors just because it's fun," said Gough."It was just like one big playground."

Various city services employees and officials were on hand for Saturday night's vigil.

Glendale police closed some of the neighborhood entrances for safety, Glendale Fire crisis response teams were on hand, and Councilmember Bart Turner assured the group that help is available for people having a tough time grieving.

Turner said crisis resources are available through the Glendale Fire Department, and he encouraged parents to check their smoke alarms.

"If you can't remember the last time you changed the battery on your smoke detector, change it tonight," he said.

[READ MORE: Fundraising effort underway following deadly Glendale house fire]

[YOUCARING: Funeral Expenses for Johnson/Gilsinger family of 4]

[SLIDESHOW: From the scene]

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.