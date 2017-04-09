'Beeping' Easter eggs let vision-impaired kids participate in hunt

It's a new twist on the classic Easter Egg hunt: eggs that "beep."

The Foundation for Blind Children in Phoenix put on the event this weekend.

Dozens of visually-impaired kids spent the day looking for special eggs that "beep.

The Foundation says kids get more out of this event than just treats inside the eggs.

"That increases confidence so as they get older they're more willing to experience and explore," says Amy Lewis with the Foundation for Blind Children.

And organizers say it's important for parents to see their kids participate in something like this.

"To have him interact with peers and adults; we're seeing him do all those things," says one mom, Grace.

Through unique events like this, the Foundation for Blind Children aims to help people with vision loss achieve independence.

