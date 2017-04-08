Driver identified after Buckeye crash that left four children hurt

Phoenix police have now identified the driver in the Saturday night crash on Buckeye Road that left four children injured.

Police say it was the children's father, 28-year-old Arlexis Gloria, who was behind the wheel when the vehicle hot a pole.

The children are all recovering from various injuries, all non-life-threatening. Police had said there were not enough seat belts or booster seats for the kids in the vehicle.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Four kids hurt when car hits pole; PD says not enough seat belts]

Charges relating to the crash will be determined after the detectives have an opportunity to reconstruct the collision and determine the speed.

At this point, police say it doesn't appear speed was a factor in the crash.

Police also say Gloria was evaluated and was found to be not impaired.

But Gloria was arrested for possession of marijuana for sale and an outstanding warrant.

