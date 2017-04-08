18-year-old man trampled by bull in Cave Creek, should survive

(Source: Facebook) PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
An 18-year-old man had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was bucked off of a bull early Saturday evening.
Officials say the man was bull riding at Outlaw Annie's in Cave Creek when he was bucked off the animal and trampled, including a kick to the head.
He was said to be unconscious but breathing.
MCSO says the victim has "life-threatening head trauma" at the time.
Rural Metro fire officials say the man was flown to Honor Health Scottsdale Osborn.
On Monday, MCSO said his condition was not life-threatening, according to the fire department.
[Raw video: 18-year-old man trampled by bull in Cave Creek]
