18-year-old man trampled by bull in Cave Creek, should survive

An 18-year-old man had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was bucked off of a bull early Saturday evening.

Officials say the man was bull riding at Outlaw Annie's in Cave Creek when he was bucked off the animal and trampled, including a kick to the head.

He was said to be unconscious but breathing.

MCSO says the victim has "life-threatening head trauma" at the time.

Rural Metro fire officials say the man was flown to Honor Health Scottsdale Osborn.

On Monday, MCSO said his condition was not life-threatening, according to the fire department.

