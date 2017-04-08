Phoenix firefighters douse flames at mobile home

Phoenix firefighters helped save a mobile home that went up in flames Saturday afternoon.

The residence is located near Sweetwater and 18th Street.

The fire appears to have started on the exterior but quickly spread into the home.

The home's resident said he was outside watering the lawn when he started to smell smoke and saw fire coming from one end of the trailer.

He said he tried to put it out with the hose, but the fire was too intense.

Firefighters found flames scorching a patio cover, a shed, and one end of the trailer.

Ladder crews had to use saws to cut the kitchen floor in order to completely extinguish the fire under the home.

No firefighters or residents were injured. The resident and his wife will be displaced due to the fire. However, Phoenix Fire Crisis Response teams are en route to assist.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

