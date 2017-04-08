Prescott solicits designs for Granite Mtn. Hotshots memorial

Artists from around the country are being asked to submit proposals for a memorial to honor the 19 Arizona men who died fighting a fire nearly four years ago.

The Daily Courier reports that a spot near a historic courthouse in Prescott has been set aside for a memorial to the Granite Mountain Hotshots who were killed in the June 2013 wildfire.

Bruce Martinez, chairman of the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Partnership, says a request for proposal was sent to dozens of artists several weeks ago asking for submissions by June 15.

The RFP includes several suggestions and guidelines, including a community wish-list compiled during the memorial's public comment period. It also requires the memorial design to be aesthetically and architecturally compatible with the Yavapai County Courthouse.

