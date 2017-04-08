Mesa police locate missing 10-year-old girl

Mesa police have found Mari Jayne Lee, who was reported missing Saturday morning and she is unharmed. The investigation is ongoing, but it appears that Mari Jayne was a runaway.

Mari Jayne was last seen at her home near Greenfield and Main in Mesa between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday April 7.

Mari Jayne was reported to Mesa Police as missing Saturday morning.

Her family said they found the front door unsecured and the daughter's mountain bike and some money missing.

