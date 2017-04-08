SILENT WITNESS: Phoenix police looking for suspects in robbery

Phoenix police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects in an aggravated robbery from January.

Police say the robbery occurred at the Circle K at 18442 N. Tatum in Phoenix in the early morning hours of Jan. 23.

The three suspects entered the Circle K and one of them forced the clerk into the office while the other two moved in and emptied out two of the cigarette shelves.

Authorities say the suspects also took the victim’s cell phone which was near the register. All three suspects then fled on foot to the east.

One of the suspects is believed to be female.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males aged 25, 5'8" tall, weighing between 160-180 pounds and one Hispanic female, aged 25, 5'4" weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.