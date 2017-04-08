Medical marijuana dispensary robbed in Phoenix

Phoenix police are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery of a medical marijuana dispensary.

Police say the robbery occurred around 10:00 p.m. on March 26 at Bloom Dispensary near 44th Street and Washington in Phoenix.

One suspect walked through the business and tried to leave a back door unlocked for his two accomplices who were seen behind the dispensary. Employees locked the door and the suspects were unable to enter.

An hour later one of the suspects that had been waiting behind the business entered and confronted the employees with a gun.

According to Phoenix police, the employees were taken to the back room and forced to surrender money from the business. That suspect then fled in an unknown direction with the money.

All three suspects are described as black men aged between 25-35, 6 feet tall and weighing 180-200 pounds.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

