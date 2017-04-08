One arrested after home invasion in Phoenix

Phoenix police have made one arrest while one suspect is still at large following a home invasion early Saturday morning in West Phoenix.

Phoenix police tracked two men into Tempe after a home invasion in West Phoenix. Two men entered a home in the 8200 block of West Catalina Drive around 5:15 a.m., Phoenix police said Saturday.

No one inside the home was injured.

One of the suspects took the homeowner’s cell phone and police tracked the suspects into Tempe. The two bailed out of their car in the 2800 block of South Terrace Way.

Police arrested one man, while the second man fled and remains at large. No names have been released.

The robbery suspect that police arrested is expected to be booked later today, police said.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.