Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened more than three hours ahead of schedule between the I-17 Stack interchange and the State Route 51 interchange near downtown Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The section of I-10 was closed for maintenance and cleaning of the Deck Park Tunnel. It had been scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m.

