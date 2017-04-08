Up and coming talent hits the stage at Country Thunder

Country Thunder is known for attracting some major country music stars but it also features a whole lot of up and coming artists looking to make it big.

Tom Wagner is one of those artists.

“It’s big, big, big,” Wagner said ahead of his Friday evening performance at the Whiskey Row Stage.

If the name sounds familiar it maybe because our station has profiled him a couple of times after he was discovered at a Garth Brooks concert in 2015.

He has since signed with another producer and is debuting what he hopes will be his first radio single to the crowd.

“The exposure is just amazing being out here at Country Thunder, especially working with Michael Lloyd and Curb records,  now the circle is complete the album’s coming out everything’s just great,” said Wagner.

For country music fans, the smaller stage offers a chance to hear new music and get to know these rising stars.

“It’s really cool cause you get to know them personally then you get to know what they’re about and what their life’s about and then you see it through their music and how they grow, to watch them have that success is just awesome to see,” said Levi Koenen of Tucson.

Several local musicians will be taking the Whiskey Row stage over the four day festival for a look at the line up click here:http://www.countrythunder.com/festivals/florence-az/lineup

