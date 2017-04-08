Glendale police searching for hit-and-run driver

Glendale police are searching a driver who struck a woman with a car and left the scene Friday night.

Investigators said the woman was walking at 52nd Avenue and Camelback Road around 7:30 p.m. when she was hit. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver was in a white four-door Subaru with dark tinted windows and a spoiler on the trunk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale police at 623-930-3000 or 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.