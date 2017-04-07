Gilbert boy remains critical after near-drowning in backyard pool

A Gilbert family is hoping and praying at their son’s bedside after their 2-year-old managed to get out the back door and into the pool.

Lincoln Scott was found in the pool Tuesday and rushed to the hospital.

He remains in critical condition in the ICU. And now, a Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with medical expenses.

His grandmother, Holly Hipps, says no one knows how he slipped away unnoticed.

“There was a fail-safe,” says Hipps. “I mean, two locks on the door and somehow he got out. He couldn't even reach them."

Hipps says she’s having a hard time seeing the adventurous little boy who loves motorcycles and Mickey Mouse silent in a hospital bed.

“Sometimes you go in there and he just looks like he’s sleeping, you can lay next to him and hold him,” says Hipps. “Sometimes you go in there, he just looks broken.”

Hipps says Lincoln is in a medically induced coma and doctors have told the family all they can do is wait and see. She’s pleading with parents to never turn their backs, not even for a second.

“Don't leave kids around water,” says Hipps. “You never know. Worst call you can ever get.”

The family released the following statement:

"On Tuesday afternoon, April 4, our son, grandson, and nephew was found in the swimming pool. He was immediately removed from the pool and CPR was administered by a family member and first responders. He is currently in critical condition at Cardon’s Children’s Hospital. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the medical personnel who have so tirelessly cared for him. We also wish to thank all those who have reached out to the family with words of encouragement, thoughts, and prayers. During this extremely difficult time, it is our hope that no other family will have to go through such a devastating event and that everyone watches their kids around water at all times.'

The family is asking the public to please help them with Lincoln’s mounting medical care costs.

Anyone who wishes to donate can go to any Wells Fargo branch and ask to contribute to Lincoln Scott’s account.

Wells Fargo: Lincoln Scott Donation Fund #5267878592

There is also Go Fund Me account set up: https://www.gofundme.com/lincoln-scott-donation-fund

