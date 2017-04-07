National Weather Service looking for volunteers

If you think being in the weather biz is in your future forecast, there's a volunteer program that could be just for you.

The NOAA/National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Forecast Office (WFO) in Phoenix maintains a volunteer program for upper-class undergraduate and graduate meteorology students, as well as for recent graduates.

To qualify, applicants must be undergraduate students entering their junior or senior years or graduate students in good academic standing or a recent graduate (within the past six months).

Applicants should be pursuing/have a degree in meteorology that meets the U.S. Government Series 1340 requirements. (Available at https://goo.gl/BLoh0J).

All volunteers are subject to a mandatory security background check. This position is unpaid.

The student will: develop an understanding of the culture, responsibilities, and services of the WFO; complete operational training; assist the WFO in providing operational services to its customers; complete a research project that benefits the student and WFO; receive career counseling.

Current students may elect to receive credit for the volunteer program and should consult with appropriate university officials.

The volunteer program will run from approximately June 19, 2017, through September 15, 2017, to coincide with the North American Monsoon. Students are expected to volunteer for 4 hours (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) per office visit and 80+ hours through the summer.

The selection process will be competitive. Applicants must submit:

a resume (including at least one academic reference), a single-page cover letter expressing what attributes/skills they bring and what they hope to achieve from the program unofficial transcripts.

Approximately two to four volunteers will be selected.

Applications are due Friday, April 14. Selections will be made by April 28.

Send applications and questions: Paul.Iniguez@noaa.gov.

