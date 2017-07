A Valley family must find another place to sleep Friday night after a car suddenly slammed into their home near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Reda Bigler said that the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. and that the home has severe damage.

Phoenix police said it appears the driver suffered a medical issue.

No one inside the home was hurt.

