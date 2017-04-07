Four kids hurt when car hits pole; PD says not enough seat belts

Four young children were hurt in a serious crash Friday evening, and officials say they were not wearing seat belts.

The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

At approximately 5 p.m., a vehicle occupied by two adults and four children was eastbound on Buckeye Road.

Police say for reasons unknown, the driver lost control of the car and collided with a pole.

According to police, the vehicle was only equipped with two seat belts in the back seat and there were no child booster seats in the vehicle.

A 10-year-old child sustained what was initially believed to be a life-threatening injury, but she has been since upgraded and is expected to survive.

A 5-year-old also sustained a serious injury and was taken to a local hospital for care.

The other two children, ages 5 and 6, sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Phoenix police evaluated the driver and determined he was not impaired. They also said speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Police say the driver, who is the father of the children, "was arrested for charges not related to the collision."

Buckeye Road was expected to reopen within the next few hours.

CRASH – Buckeye and 27t have, long delays in all directions. Avoid the are. …#phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) April 8, 2017

