Dirty Dining April 7: Worst offender has 5 major health code violations

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Tom Yum Restaurant
110 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix
4 violations

Ezekiel’s
4825 E Warner Rd.
Ahwatukee
4 violations

Earth Bar and Spa
6530 W. Happy Valley Rd.
Glendale
4 violations

Tumi Fine Peruvian Cuisine
961 W Ray Rd.
Chandler
4 violations

4 on 4 Pub and Pizza
414 S Mill Ave.
Tempe
5 violations

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
 

Sizzling Wok
623 W Wickenburg Way
Wickenburg
85358

Dennys
1150 S Country Club Dr.
Mesa
85210

Rancho Pinot Grill
6208 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale
85253

Waldo’s BBQ
4500 E. Main Street
Mesa
85205

Haji Baba Food
1513 E Apache Blvd.
Tempe
85281

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
8970 E Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale
85260

Copyright 2017 KPHO (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack