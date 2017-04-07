Phoenix Muslim community reacts to U.S. airstrikes on Syria

It's a story that's rocked the world: images of young children dying after a chemical attack in Syria this week.

President Donald Trump responded Thursday by launching missiles at a Syrian airbase.

The events in the Middle East have had a profound impact on the Valley's Muslim and Syrian communities.

Usama Shami is president of the Islamic Community Center of Phoenix.

He also has family in Syria.

"Regardless of faith, regardless of ethnicity, when you see something like this happening to innocent children - innocent people - regardless of country - people have compassion," said Shami. "They don't like to see that stuff happen."

Usami said there is significant support for what President Trump did, taking a stand against the Syrian government.

Steve Arkawi was born in Syria, but now lives in Paradise Valley.

"All over the Syrian community, people were very happy to see President Trump take action against that brutal regime," said Arkawi.

According to Arkawi, what's going on in Syria is no different from what happened in Nazi Germany during World War II.

Arkawi hopes the U.S. air strike Thursday night is just the beginning.

"This criminal, Riad al-Asaad, he's worse than Hitler," said Arkawi. "Assad should be stopped one way or another. We're counting on this government to do something to help the Syrian people."

There has also been some criticism of Trump's decision to attack Syria.

Critics worry that the U.S. will be roped into a conflict it can't get out of.

