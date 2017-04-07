Ethics complaint against Jodi Arias' prosecutor Juan Martinez has been dismissed

An ethics complaint filed against the prosecutor in the Jodi Arias murder trial has been dismissed by the Arizona State Bar.

The complaint accused Juan Martinez of violating professional conduct by publishing a book about the Arias trial.

The book is called "Conviction: The Untold Story of Putting Jodi Arias Behind Bars," and promised to "unearth details from the investigation that were never revealed in trial."

The Supreme Court of Arizona Probable Cause Committee found that Martinez received permission from his employer to publicize the information in his book. Also, the court determined that what was written in the book was not enough to violate conduct because it only made general references to sealed testimony.

The court did, however, state that they are extremely concerned with Martinez's decision to write the book.

"The perception created when a prosecutor attempts to immediately profit from his participation in a high profile case is also very concerning," the court stated in the order of dismissal.

Last fall, Phoenix attorney Dan Barr, a past member of the State Bar of Arizona's Ethics Committee, called Martinez's book a "horrible idea."

"I can't imagine what the County Attorney's Office is thinking," he said at the time. "There's no upside for the county here in Juan Martinez publishing. There obviously is an upside for Juan Martinez in promoting himself and publishing his book."

