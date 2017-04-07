Woman arrested at Arizona border with fentanyl in stroller

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales have arrested a Mexican woman for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly five pounds of fentanyl inside a baby stroller.

Officers at the Morley pedestrian crossing referred a 24-year-old woman pushing a stroller with her two young children for further inspection Monday.

CBP officials say a drug detection dog alerted officers when the woman removed the infant girl from the stroller.

Authorities say fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and officers used protective equipment to remove the drugs.

The children were turned over to the woman's mother.

CBP officers seized the drugs and turned the arrested woman over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

Her name wasn't disclosed.

