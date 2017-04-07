Researcher: Stage set for stronger growth of Arizona economy

A University of Arizona researcher says the state's economy slowed during the last quarter of 2016 but that it continues to expand amid "prospects for somewhat stronger growth" on the horizon.

Economic and Business Research Center Director George W. Hammond says a modest acceleration of the national economy will help spur gains in Arizona during the next two years.

However, Hammond cautions that there's uncertainty about federal tax, trade, immigration and regulatory policy and about the impact of Arizona's minimum wage requirements.

