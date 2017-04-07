Make your own all-natural personal care products



Homemade Coconut Milk Shampoo

1/4 cup coconut milk

1/3 cup liquid Castile soap (Most easily found is Dr. Bronner's but any brand is fine)

1 tsp vitamin E, olive or almond oil

10 to 20 drops your choice of essential oils try lavender, orange, grapefruit, whatever you like

Combine all ingredients in a shampoo bottle or jar and shake well to mix. (I buy the squeeze bottles above at the $$$ store.) You can keep it in the shower for up to one month. Shake before use.

Use about a teaspoon every time you shampoo.

Antibacterial Foaming Hand Wash

1 empty approximately 12 ounce foaming soap container (I repurposed one from the $$$ Store)

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons Pure Castile Soap.

1/2 teaspoon Vegetable Grade Glycerin. (Drug store, Amazon etc.)

8-10 drops of Thieves essential oil. (I use this for the antimicrobial properties, peppermint & Tea Tree Oil are also good)

Water to fill

Combine all the ingredients in the dispenser.

Fill the rest of the way with water, leaving room for the foaming pump.

Screw on the pump top and shake gently.

To use: Pump desired amount into hands and wash with warm water.

Nourishing Body Wash

Ingredients

1/2 cup full-fat unsweetened coconut milk canned

2/3 cup Castile soap scented or not

3 tsp vitamin E oil

15 20 drops lavender essential oil (or your favorite)

2 tsp vegetable glycerin - optional - or jojoba, almond or olive oil

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a bottle. Shake and use on a washcloth.

This body wash has a very short lifespan because it doesn't have preservatives and contains coconut milk. It's best to keep this body wash in the refrigerator and use it within a week. If you don't think you'll use it that fast, reduce the recipe, or freeze the extra.

Baby Wash

Castile soap is very gentle and moisturizing, which makes it a great baby wash! Add 1 ounce of liquid Castile soap to 4 ounces of purified or distilled water. Add 3-6 drops of essential oil such as lavender, lemon, or orange if desired. Use caution to avoid getting soap in the eyes.

Shaving "Cream"

A little bit of Castile soap rubbed between wet hands creates a beautiful lather that's perfect for shaving! The oils in the soap help the razor glide along your skin, which can help reduce cuts and razor burn. Use it for shaving your face, underarms, legs, etc.

Dog Shampoo

A bit of Castile soap can be used to give your pooch a luxurious bath! Simply wet your dog's coat and massage a small amount of Castile soap into their fur until you achieve a good lather. Make sure to massage it down into their skin! Your dog will love the massage, and they'll be clean as a whistle too!