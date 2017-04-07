Costs to attend Arizona's state universities to increase

Tuition and some fees at Arizona's public universities will be going up.

Increases approved by the Board of Regents mean tuition and fees for undergraduate Arizona residents will go up by 1.4 percent at Arizona State University, 3.9 percent at the University of Arizona and 2.7 percent at Northern Arizona University's Flagstaff campus.

However, there's no increase in base tuition for most continuing NAU undergraduates under the university's tuition guarantee program. There's also no increase in tuition and fees for most continuing undergraduate students enrolled in the University of Arizona's guaranteed tuition program.

The regents met Thursday and Friday in Tucson.

