Ruling rejects felon's gun-rights claim citing retroactivity

An Arizona Court of Appeals ruling rejects a 72-year-old man's appeal that his gun rights must be restored on grounds that the state didn't enact a ban on felons possessing guns until years after his own conviction.

Robert Nixon argued that applying the 1994 law suspending felons' gun rights cannot apply retroactively to him because his conviction for attempted child molestation occurred in 1987.

However, the court ruling Thursday said applying the 1994 law to a person convicted of a felony before 1994 is permissible.

The ruling said that's because the law "merely relates to circumstances at the time the statute was enacted," namely that Nixon was a felon at the time.

The ruling says that doesn't attach new legal consequences to a conviction before 1993.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.