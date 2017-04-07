Gasoline prices around Arizona are higher this week

Gasoline prices around Arizona are higher at the pumps this week.

Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline is $2.26 per gallon, up by 2 cents from last week.

This week's national average is $2.36 per gallon, an increase of more than 6 cents from last week.

Triple-A analysts say the Arizona fuel prices likely will continue to increase as refinery maintenance wraps up and more expensive summer-blend gasoline becomes available.

Tucson has Arizona's lowest average gasoline price at $2.15 a gallon with Flagstaff the highest at $2.46.

South Carolina has the lowest average gas price among states in the continental U.S. at $2.09 a gallon and California the highest at $2.97 per gallon.

