Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (April 7-10), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should consider alternate routes while a stretch of southbound Interstate 17 approaching Camelback Road is closed this weekend for rubberized asphalt resurfacing.

Alternate routes include southbound State Route 51.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says sections of I-10 in the downtown area also will be closed during mostly overnight hours for scheduled maintenance of the Deck Park Tunnel.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 7-10)]

Here is ADOT’s list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend:

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Camelback and Thomas roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 10) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Bethany Home Road closed. DETOUR : Please consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 and southbound State Route 51. Expect heavy delays on southbound I-17 frontage road. Please note : A closure of eastbound I-10 (see next item) also is scheduled in the downtown Phoenix area from Friday night to Saturday morning. Please plan your travel accordingly.

: Please consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 and southbound State Route 51. Expect heavy delays on southbound I-17 frontage road. : A closure of eastbound I-10 (see next item) also is scheduled in the downtown Phoenix area from Friday night to Saturday morning. Please plan your travel accordingly. Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between I-17 “Stack” interchange and State Route 51 near downtown Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (April 8) for tunnel cleaning and maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes. Eastbound I-17 traffic will detour to southbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport. Allow extra travel time.

: Consider alternate routes. Eastbound I-17 traffic will detour to southbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport. Allow extra travel time. Westbound Interstate 10 closed between I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (April 9) for tunnel cleaning and maintenance. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 will be open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street and use alternate routes, including McDowell Road. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near the airport also closed. DETOUR : Westbound I-10 traffic will detour to northbound I-17 near airport and can reconnect with I-10 north of Adams Street.

: Westbound I-10 traffic will detour to northbound I-17 near airport and can reconnect with I-10 north of Adams Street. Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Warner Road and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (April 8) for sign installation. Northbound Loop 101 ramps to US 60 closed. DETOUR : Traffic will detour along northbound Price frontage road.

: Traffic will detour along northbound Price frontage road. Grand Avenue (US 60) narrowed to one lane in each direction between 103rd and 111th avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (April 9) for resurfacing at 107th Avenue intersection. 107th Avenue closed at Grand Avenue. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes that include Peoria Avenue or Thunderbird Road.

: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes that include Peoria Avenue or Thunderbird Road. Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Glendale and Northern avenues from 5 a.m. to noon Saturday (April 8) for overhead sign work. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely approaching work zone.

The freeway travel advisory includes a full weekend closure of I-17 SB from Camelback to Thomas: https://t.co/4TP5Bdd0ia#PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZYQOdFWeA5 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 7, 2017

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.